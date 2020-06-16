Disney Channel Announces Premiere Date for the Return of DISNEY FAM JAM

Just in time for summer, Disney Channel's family dance competition series, "Disney Fam Jam," returns with all-new episodes on SUNDAY, JUNE 21 (8:20 p.m. EST/PST), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

"Disney Fam Jam" choreographer Phil Wright, known for his online dance class series "The Parent Jam," along with co-hosts Ariel Martin ("ZOMBIES 2") and Trevor Tordjman ("ZOMBIES," "ZOMBIES 2") are back to take families off their couches and onto the dance floor. Families will learn choreography from Wright and master their special moves during the rehearsal of their big stage performance. Martin and Tordjman will join Wright on the electrifying "Disney Fam Jam" stage, where the families come together to compete in front of the studio audience.

Each episode of the competition series will feature two families, with kids, hitting the floor to see which will be crowned "Disney Fam Jam" champions. At the end of each episode, the studio audience will vote for their favorite family, and the winners will take home a $10,000 prize along with a "Disney Fam Jam" trophy.

"Disney Fam Jam" is a production of Matador Content. The series is executive produced by Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and James Sunderland ("Lip Sync Battle"), Irene Dreayer ("The Suite Life of Zack & Cody") and Phil Wright.

