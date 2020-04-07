Disney CEO Says More Titles Could Hit Disney+ Early

Walt Disney executive chairman Bob Iger has teased that there may be a few movies headed for early Disney+ releases as the global health pandemic keeps public places, including movie theaters.

"In terms of movies going ahead after Artemis, there may be a few more that we end up putting directly onto Disney+, but for the most part a lot of the big tentpole Disney films, we'll simply wait for slots. In some cases, we've announced new ones already, but later on in the calendar," Iger said in an interview.

"In some cases we've moved things onto Disney+ faster than we would have. Frozen 2 was one of them, but Onward would be the biggest example. It was in theaters when this happened. We moved to a Pay-Per-View period for a couple of weeks where people could buy it and own it. And then we ended up putting it on Disney+."

Forthcoming delayed Disney releases include the Marvel prequel Black Widow and the live action remake of Mulan. Iger did not specify specific titles that may hit Disney+ early.





