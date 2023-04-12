Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Discovery Channel Greenlights SURVIVE THE RAFT Series on Max

Apr. 12, 2023  

Discovery Channel has greenlit SURVIVE THE RAFT, a series that explores what happens when strangers from all walks of life come together to live and work at sea, it was announced TODAY exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery's unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

The nine-episode social experiment was inspired by Mexican anthropologist Santiago Genovés' 1973 behavioral study that observed whether humans from diverse cultures and backgrounds could set aside their differences and work together during a 101-day voyage on the Acali. Now, fifty years later, Discovery Channel revisits his groundbreaking work with a new raft and a new twist on the original mission.

Hosted by United States Army Green Beret, NFL football player and actor, Nate Boyer, the series is slated to premiere in July on Discovery Channel and Max.

Produced near Panama's Pearl Islands, SURVIVE THE RAFT follows nine diverse contestants who set sail on the Acali II for twenty-one days to test whether personal interest will sabotage the team's chance to win a fortune together. The stakes are high: with each successful mission, the team earns money towards a communal cash pot that will be divided equally by those who make it to the end.

Every week, participants are tasked with completing physical and intellectual challenges designed to disrupt and divide the group. At the end of each episode, the crew of the Acali II are given the option to continue as a group, or swap one of their own for a new participant. Will the good for all outweigh the good for one?

Survive THE RAFT is produced for Discovery by Critical Content

For the latest announcements on #SurviveTheRaft, audiences are invited to stay connected across Discovery's digital and social platforms at Discovery.com and via @Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.



