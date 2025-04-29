Director Sean King to be Honored in LIMEHOF Filmmaker Screening Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will welcome Sean Quincy King (from Huntington) who will screen his latest film Screamwalkers on Saturday, May 17th at 1pm at LIMEHOF (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). This event is part of LIMEHOF’s Monthly Local Filmmakers Series putting the spotlight on Long Island Directors and their films. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase and free to LIMEHOF members.

The film series is sponsored by Rob Eberle of Magnetic Vine and G&R Events. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A penal emceed by LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham. Sean King (Director), Glenn McBride Jr. (Actor), Celia Spero (Actor), and Peter Bune Jr. (Producer) are expected to participate.

Sean Qunicy King is an award-winning director, cinematographer, producer and actor whose films and TV credits include the cult classic comedy/horror TV show The Ghouligans! (2005-2015). He is also known for his cinematography work on the award-winning films Night For Day (2008), The Night Never Sleeps (2012), Send No Flowers (2013), and Cigarette Soup (2014). King has also worked as director on many commercials, documentaries, feature and television projects as well, such as Lost Suburbia (2007), This Mortal Coil (2010), and Hunter's Moon (2015).

Screamwalkers was shot on Long Island in Huntington, Northport, Farmingville, and Setauket and stars actors from Long Island including Elizabeth Davoli, Glenn McBride Jr., Sasha Graham, Andy Rowell, Jason Seidl, Celia Spero, Rose Stark, Will Puntarich, Dino Castelli, Jen Elyse Feldy, Bernard Jackson, Ariann Huether, Ed Huether, Arabelis Griffin, Talia Griffin, Aidan P. Finnegan, Joe Winchell and Matt Weir.

