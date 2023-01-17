Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Digital Series YOU'RE UP Captures Comedy's Most Promising Rising Stars Onstage

These in-depth and unfiltered episodes cover topics ranging from love and hate intertwined in family relationships, race relations and racism, and more.

Jan. 17, 2023  

"YOU'RE UP," an engaging and hilarious new short-form digital web series from Unhinged Entertainment, captures comedy's most promising rising stars onstage in midst of their acts, and backstage as they openly discuss the challenges, chaos and complexity of their personal lives and the VERY unusual experiences that fuel their often way-too-revealing standup material. Recorded live at Stand Up NY, the series is created and produced by Greg Alprin (Somewhat Damaged, The Mangina Dialogues) and Jon Borromeo (Chief-of-Staff at Stand UP NY). The producers believe that an audience forms a deeper connection with comedians when they have an opportunity to know a little bit about them personally, Alprin explains: "we wanted to create a more intimate and relatable atmosphere with our take ont he standard Late Night Talk Show format and conducting our interviews BEFORE the performances."

These in-depth and unfiltered episodes cover topics ranging from love and hate intertwined in family relationships, race relations and racism, addiction and crushing depression to the challenges of being gay in an oft-anti-LGBTQ world and the inability to have orgasms. Hosted by Xia Anderson (Simpcast, Chip Chipperson Podcast, It's Erik Nagel), the show's debut season features comics Malia Simon, Remy Germanario, DJ Collins, Remy Kassimir, Ahri Findling, Jimmy Palumbo, Jeff Scheen, Christine Meehan-Berg, Pete Angelo, Lucas Zelnick, and Jamie Wolf.

Visit "YOU'RE UP" at their official website https://youreup.tv and subscribe to the show on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@youreup. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter @youreuptv to get in on the no-holds-barred hilarity with comedians we all should know.

About Unhinged Entertainment

Conceived on a hot night during the summer of 2019, a uniquely talented group of guys came together to create gut wrenching, unfiltered and unhinged stand-up comedy shows. Producing monthly residencies in NYC including "Somewhat Damaged" at THE STAND, "The Best Available" and C.R.E.A.M at CITY WINERY, "CULT: A Comedy Show" at THE CUTTING ROOM they have featured some of the nation's hottest comedians such as Mark Normand, Yannis Pappas, Tim Dillon, Joe List, Jessica Kirson, Stavros Halkias, Judy Gold, Sam Morril, Mary Beth Barone, Sean Patton, Tammy Pescatelli and so many more! https://unhingedent.com



