Diana Jenkins Exits THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS After One Season

Diana Jenkins has left THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS after one season.

As reported by People, Jenkins is expecting her second child with husband Asher Monroe this year and would not be able to fully commit herself to filming. Since the pregnancy is considered "high-risk," Jenkins is "on doctor-advised bed rest."

Jenkins joined the series for its 12th season. Her final appearance was during the season 12 reunion, which she did not appear at in person due to illness. She appeared virtually for a short period of time.

As previously reported, Lisa Rinna will also not appear on the next season of the hit franchise. After eight seasons, Rinna's contract expired at the end of last year and she and Bravo made the mutual decision to part ways.

Additional casting announcements regarding season 13 of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS have yet to be announced.

Last season featured Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Sheree Zampino joined as a new friend. Resident socialite Kathy Hilton also returned as a friend.

Last season, the women attempted to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proved that living this large is more than meets the eye.

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo