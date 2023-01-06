Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lisa Rinna Exits REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Jan. 06, 2023  

Lisa Rinna has announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

People reports that, after eight seasons, Rinna's contract expired at the end of last year and she and Bravo made the mutual decision to part ways.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she said in a statement.

Rinna joined the series in 2014 for its fifth season. She has appeared alongside housewives like Lisa Vanderpump, Denise Richards, Brandi Glanville, Kim Richards, Yolanda Hadid, and more.

Last season featured Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Diana Jenkins also joined with friend Sheree Zampino. Resident socialite Kathy Hilton also returned as a friend.

Last season, the women attempted to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proved that living this large is more than meets the eye.

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo



