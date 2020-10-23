Democratic Party of Wisconsin Announces SUPERBAD Cast Reunion & Watch Party

On October 27 at 8pm CT.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host Superbad: Cast Reunion & Watch Party on October 27 at 8pm CT. Cast members and filmmakers of the hit 2007 film will watch the movie with fans around the country, giving live commentary and jokes. The event will be available for a donation of any amount, and all proceeds will go towards making Trump a one-term president.

"We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us in the fight to defeat our super awful president," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler. "With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong."

List of participants: Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Evan Goldberg, Greg Mottola, and Judd Apatow.

See Jonah Hill's tweeted announcement here:

It's on - a Superbad Reunion & Watch Party to benefit @WisDems in the homestretch! RSVP and join us on Tuesday, Oct 27! #SuperbadWatchParty https://t.co/FbdpkYEGdi - Jonah Hill (@JonahHill) October 23, 2020

View More TV Stories Related Articles