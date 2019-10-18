DeWanda Wise Will Star in JURASSIC WORLD 3

Variety reports that the third installment of the "Jurassic World" saga has added actress DeWanda Wise to the leading cast.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are reprising their roles from the first two films. Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum - who starred in the original "Jurassic Park" - will also appear.

Colin Trevorrow directs from his own script, which he wrote alongside Emily Carmichael.

Wise starred in Netflix's "She's Gotta Have It," and appeared in "Someone Great."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories