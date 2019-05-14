David Letterman's MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION Returns for Second Season May 31

Netflix announced today that the Emmy® Award-nominated My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will return with all episodes debuting on Friday, May 31.

The six-episode second season of the Netflix talk show series will welcome another round of guests Letterman finds fascinating, which will be announced at a later date.

About My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman:

David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people.

David Letterman is host; executive producers are Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins, and Chris Cechin-De la Rosa for Zero Point Zero Productions; Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants also serving as executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories