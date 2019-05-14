David Letterman's MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION Returns for Second Season May 31

May. 14, 2019  

David Letterman's MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION Returns for Second Season May 31

Netflix announced today that the Emmy® Award-nominated My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will return with all episodes debuting on Friday, May 31.

The six-episode second season of the Netflix talk show series will welcome another round of guests Letterman finds fascinating, which will be announced at a later date.

About My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman:

David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people.

David Letterman is host; executive producers are Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins, and Chris Cechin-De la Rosa for Zero Point Zero Productions; Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants also serving as executive producers.



