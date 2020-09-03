David Blaine Breaks YouTube Records as Most-Watched YouTube Originals Live Event to Date

The video had 770k peak concurrent viewers.

Today, Youtube Originals premiered "David Blaine Ascension," a multi-hour global livestream of the magician's groundbreaking research and discovery flight and first stunt in nearly a decade only on YouTube. The event broke records as the most-watched Youtube Originals live event to date with over 770k peak concurrent viewers (measure of number of viewers watching at one time).

Blaine, who recently crossed one million subscribers on YouTube, soared high over the skies of Arizona using only balloons for his journey in his biggest live performance yet, hosted by Youtube Creator and tech expert Marques Brownlee and featuring appearances from Casey Neistat, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, professional surfer Jamie O'Brien and more, with a special appearance from David Blaine's daughter, Dessa.

A new interview with Blaine about his experience and more exclusive content to come soon on David Blaine's Youtube Channel.

FUN FACTS:

Blaine used 52 helium-filled balloons - 42 eight-foot balloons and 10 smaller balloons (of 4-6 feet each). The balloon configuration is based on his weight (198 pounds)

Blaine soared nearly 25,000 feet (over 4.5 miles) high

Oxygen levels at that altitude are about half those at sea level

This is the first "cluster ballooning" stunt broadcast live from the aeronaut's perspective

Blaine trained for "Ascension" for two years, which required him to obtain a pilot's license, a commercial balloon pilot's license, and skydiver certification

This is Blaine's first live stunt since 2012

David Blaine will redefine magic once again by partnering with Youtube Originals for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction. Blaine will bring wonder, hope and untethered possibility as he launches from Arizona and journeys across the skyline on a research and discovery test flight for his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet, only on Youtube and sponsored by Verizon in the U.S.

