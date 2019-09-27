Danish Comedian Melvin Kakooza to Guest Star in BATSU! NYC

The Copenhagen based production company Drive Studios is currently producing a 6 part docu-series where Danish comedian Melvin Kakooza goes to America (for the first time) to experience the comedy that has inspired his career and to speak to the people behind the laughs - airing in the spring of 2020.

Melvin Kakooza is one of the fastest rising comedy stars in Denmark. Only 2.5 years after his debut as a stand up comedian, he has already won the national stand up competition Denmark's Best Comic, hosted various shows on national TV, sold out his first Stand Up/Talk Show tour, and

written and starred in his own sitcom Sunday - currently in its 3rd season.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kakooza will don the Comedy Warrior robe and a hachimaki headband and take the stage to put his comedic skills up against the wit of his American counterparts in Face Off Unlimited's BATSU! NYC.

BATSU! is what happens when comic actors participate in a live Japanese game show and compete in comedic challenges to avoid electric shocks, paintballs, a giant egg-smashing chicken, and many more hilarious jaw-dropping punishments. BATSU has been called "Hilarious" by DNA Info, PIX 11, NY1, and Meredith Vieira.

Ugandan born Kakooza came to Denmark with his family as a 2 year old, and grew up as the ONLY black kid around in a VERY white rural area of Denmark. That never bothered Melvin much though, and he has since used his unique upbringing as a great inspiration for his endearing style of comedy.

