Dan Abrams' Law&Crime Network Launches on Redbox Free Live TV

Law&Crime, the leading legal and true crime network, is now available on Redbox Free Live TV. With nearly 100 channels of entertainment in a wide array of genres available on Free Live TV, Law&Crime continues its ascension as one of the most widely penetrated channels in the ad-supported streaming space.

Law&Crime is the only network featuring multiple trials daily plus original programs like "Brian Ross Investigates," hosted by former ABC Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross, "Trial File," "Law&Crime Daily," and "Prime Crime."

"The Redbox brand has long been synonymous with an engaging entertainment experience," said Alex Kopacz, Head of Content Distribution & Licensing at Law&Crime. "We feel that they are uniquely positioned for ongoing growth in the free ad-supported streaming space and Law&Crime's inclusion on the service will further enhance a content category that remains highly sought-after."

Redbox's Free Live TV service, which launched last year, is available on Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices; Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Chromecast. The service does not require a login, just download the app onto an enabled device, click "Free Live TV," choose a channel, and start watching.

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on most major OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus as well as on basic cable packages in most states in the country.

Redbox is America's leading destination for new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points - including Free Live TV and Redbox On Demand. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider and programmer. The company's expanding streaming offering complements its nationwide footprint of more than 41,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. For more information, visit redbox.com.