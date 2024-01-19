Dakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

“Saturday Night Live” returns Jan. 20 with Jacob Elordi making his hosting debut. Elordi currently stars in the award-nominated films “Priscilla” and “Saltburn.”

Reneé Rapp will perform as musical guest for the first time. Rapp, whose discography has amassed over 568 million streams, currently stars in the film “Mean Girls,” in theaters now.

Dakota Johnson will host “SNL” for the second time on Jan. 27. Johnson stars as the titular character in “Madame Web,” in theaters Feb. 14.

Justin Timberlake will take the stage for his fifth solo musical guest appearance. Timberlake is an Emmy and Grammy Award-winning performer and singer-songwriter.

“SNL” will also air an original episode on Feb. 3 with guests to be announced.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.