Da'Vine Joy Randolph Joins Cast of ON THE COME UP

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Method Man, and Mike Epps have been announced to join the cast of Paramount's new young adult rap film, On The Come Up.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the film is now in production, written and directed by Sanaa Lathan. Jamila C. Gray was previously announced to star.

The coming-of-age film follows Bri, a 16-year-old who dreams of being one of the greatest rappers of all time. However, its hard for her to gain notoriety after being labeled a hoodlum at school, with one of her viral songs causing a controversy as her mom loses her job while her family is fact eviction.

The film is based on Angie Thomas' novel of the same name. The book takes place in the same universe as Thomas' bestselling book The Hate U Give.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, a Philadelphia native, made her Broadway debut in Ghost. She received her bachelor's from Temple University in classical vocal performance and transitioned into acting by attending Yale School of Drama for her Masters. Other regional credits include Servant of Two Masters at Yale Repertory Theater and HAIR at Prince Music Theater. She was recently seen in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.