DRAG RACE THAILAND to Debut on WOW Presents Plus

Tell your best squirrel friends! Season 2 of Drag Race Thailand is coming to WOW Presents Plus, available for the first time in the United States, on 8/21. The show is hosted by Art Arya and Pangina Heals. The series stars queens Angele Anang, Bandit, Genie, Kana Warrior, Kandy Zyanide, Katy Killer, Maya B'Haro, Miss Gimhuay Mocha Diva, M Stranger Fox, Silver Sonic, Srimala, Tormai, and Vanda Miss Joaquim.

Watch as 14 Queens compete for the title of Thailand's Next Drag Superstar as they compete in signature challenges and strut their stuff on the runway.

The premiere episode launches Wednesday, August 21 at 5pm PST. Additional episodes go live Wednesdays through 11/14. WOW Presents Plus presents Drag Race Thailand exclusively in the US.

