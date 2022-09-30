DRAG RACE ITALIA Season Two Queens Announced

Drag Race Italy S2 will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and territories worldwide, day-and-date with Discovery+ Italy local airings.

The ten new Italian queens competing for the title are: Aura Eternal, La Diamond, Gioffrè, Narciso, Nehellenia, Obama, Panthera Virus, La Petite Noire, Skandalove and Tanissa Yoncé. Which queen will rise above and win it all, following in the footsteps of Elektra Bionic who won the franchise's premiere season in 2021?

Returning once again to host the season is Priscilla, judging alongside actress Chiara Francini and influencer Tommaso Zorz.

The ten fierce Italian queens competing for the coveted title of Drag Race Italia are:

Aura Eternal (@aura_eternal) - 23-years-old Mondello (Palermo)

Aura has excellent singing skills, after having graduated from the Milan Conservatory, and beginning drag, she mixed her two greatest passions of make-up and music. Her drag is inspired by the great divas and supermodels of the Nineties, like Mariah Carey and Linda Evangelista. The message Aura Eternal wants to communicate to her audience is one of free love without prejudice; the hunger for freedom; and the desire to always be yourself. La Diamond (@la.diamond)- 34-years-old

Riesi (Caltanissetta)

Eclectic and colorful, La Diamond is one of the most known and appreciated drag queens in Italy not only for her talent on stage and for her beauty, but also for her reputation as a highly skilled stylist. Artistically born in 2011 after seeing drag queens for the first time and making tailored costumes for them, over the years her flair and creativity lead her to become an example for all her Italian colleagues. La Diamond's drag is inspired by Madonna and Tim Burton films. La Petite Noire (@la.petite.noire)- 32-years-old

Palermo

La Petite Noire's name is inspired by the taboo 1920's Coco Chanel's Petite Robe Noire, a dress that left the knee uncovered. She is a dancing beauty queen who expresses all the uniqueness of the new generation of Italian drag queens. In her career, La Petite Noire has won several awards: Miss Drag Queen Sicily 2014; Miss National Drag Factor and Miss Beauty Queen 2015; Miss Drag Queen Emotion and Miss Muccassassina 2017, and Miss Beauty Queen Italia 2019. She arrives at Drag Race Italia with great ambitions and an incredible desire for victory. Gioffrè (@v.gioffre) - 25-years-old

New York

Gioffrè's drag character mixes horror and glamor in a "manifestation of the surreal". Gioffrè's is known for her dark image through the crazy costumes and accessories that she makes herself. In the years she spent in New York, her character has undergone a transformation inspired by the New York City drag queens she worked with. Narciso (@narciso_drag) Frosinone Narciso is a drag singer originally from Frosinone and now living in Rome. A professional singer, Narciso was a finalist in the Songwriter category of the Tour Music Fest, one of the most important and appreciated international contests for up and coming talent. Determined, refined, and thoughtful, Narciso is the androgynous singer of Drag Race Italia Season 2. Nehellenia (@nehellenia.90) - 32-years-old

Fiumicino (Rome)

Nehellenia is a drag queen of many talents: she knows how to sew and is very skilled at make-up and hair. Irony and fun are an essential part of her drag, however she does not want to limit herself to just being a comedy queen. At Drag Race Italia, she'll bring good humor in her one goal: to get as far as possible. Obama (@obama_queen_) - 32-years-old

Rome

Of Senegalese origins, Obama began drag in the early 2000s under the name 'Naomo'. However, established herself in the Italian drag scene as 'Obama' in honor of Barack Obama, who became President of the United States in the same year. Her drag is inspired by beauty icons Grace Jones and Naomi Campbell. In 2018, out of drag, she participated in Big Brother, but sees Drag Race Italia as an opportunity to make another part of herself known. Panthera Virus (@panthera.virus) - 27-years-old

Florence

Panthera Virus is the drag daughter of Season 1's Ava Hanger. Panthera is a dark-fetish queen. She likes to define herself as a drag queen with a thousand personalities, capable of being something different every time. Before Drag Race Italia, she only performed in clubs a few times, but is determined to become a respected professional and is not afraid of the other competitors. Skandalove (@skandalove) - 33-years-old

Bari

Skandalove's is a story of a comeback queen after years of inactivity. Skandalove became very famous in the first half of the last decade, breaking into the drag scene at a very young age, winning numerous national competitions with her enormous talent, versatility, charm and technical skill. Drag Race Italia has given her the opportunity to take back the stage and prove that she is still number one. Tanissa Yoncè (@tanissa_yonce) - 29 years old

Sicily Tanissa Yoncè, defines herself as "the most beautiful drag queen in Sicily" - perhaps because she has won the Beauty Queen Sicily competition three times in 2015, 2018 and 2021. She is sunny, colorful and the quintessential symbol of Sicilian culture. She makes high quality clothes and is bringing all her Sicilian character to Drag Race Italia.

Drag Race Italy is produced for Discovery by Ballandi. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. The deal for Drag Race Italy was brokered by Passion Distribution.

Drag Race Italia Season 2 will air weekly starting on Thursday, October 20th exclusively on WOW Presents Plus outside of Italy.