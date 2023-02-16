Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+

The Disney Branded Television series which was nominated for four CAFE Emmy’s is produced by 20th Television and premieres Friday, March 31 on Disney+. 

Feb. 16, 2023  

Disney+ released the new trailer and premiere date for season two of the Disney+ Original series "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," which dives into the highs and lows of teen romance, while capturing the beauty of Hawaii. The Disney Branded Television series which was nominated for four CAFE Emmy's is produced by 20th Television and premieres Friday, March 31 on Disney+.

When Lahela's (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he's not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she's not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) She's faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It's all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

"Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee ("Andi Mack") as Lahela 'Doogie' Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins ("Big Shot") as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee ("Mulan") as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato ("Grown-ish") stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel ("American Horror Story" ) stars as Steph Denisco, Mapuana Makia ("Finding Ohana") as Noelani, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman ("UnREAL") as Charles, Ronny Chieng ("M3GAN") as Dr. Lee, Alex Aiono ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin") as Walter, and joining the cast this season is Milo Manheim ("Z-O-M-B-I-E-S" trilogy) as Nico.

"Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." is created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen serve as executive producers. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

Season one of "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." is currently available to stream on Disney+. All four seasons of "Doogie Howser, M.D." starring Neil Patrick Harris will be available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. starting March 15.

Watch the new trailer here:



