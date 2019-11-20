DO NOT REPLY Will Premiere Dec. 6

DO NOT REPLY, the psychological social horror film created by son-father directing duo Daniel Woltosz and Walt Woltosz, will have its New York premiere at the New York City Horror Film Fest on December 6



The film is a cautionary tale of real-life headlines and issues of abductions, date rape drugging and sexual assaults happening each and every day in the digital dating world. A chilling social commentary on the perils of digital connections, the fictional film will have one screening at the festival.



The Independent film won two awards and received five nominations, including Best Picture and Director, at the Orlando Film Festival in October. The film centers on Chelsea, an introverted teen, who falls prey to a handsome young man, Brad. Texting leads to phone calls and she agrees to meet Brad - a social media predator and button-down psychopath - at a Halloween warehouse party. There, she is drugged and abducted and wakes up alone, chained, and in a fortified house with other girls who Brad intends to kill in his virtual-reality-filmed murders.

Watch the trailer here:





