DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The actor & comedian's debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.

This week's guest lineup includes:

Mon, January 30 (tonight):

Ben Crump (Attorney for Tyre Nichols' family)

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi & Nic Stone (Authors of "How to Be a (Young) Antiracist")

Tues, January 31:

PJ Morton (GRAMMY Award Winning Musician - Interview and Performance)

Weds, February 1:

Domonique Foxworth (former NFL Cornerback and writer/contributor for Andscape/ESPN)

Thurs, February 2:

McKinly "Mac" Phipps (Rapper & Criminal Justice Reform Advocate)

More about The Daily Show

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world. THE DAILY SHOW redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 44M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society.

And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it's clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.