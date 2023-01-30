Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week

DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week

The new episode airs tonight at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The actor & comedian's debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.

This week's guest lineup includes:

Mon, January 30 (tonight):
Ben Crump (Attorney for Tyre Nichols' family)
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi & Nic Stone (Authors of "How to Be a (Young) Antiracist")
Tues, January 31:
PJ Morton (GRAMMY Award Winning Musician - Interview and Performance)
Weds, February 1:
Domonique Foxworth (former NFL Cornerback and writer/contributor for Andscape/ESPN)
Thurs, February 2:
McKinly "Mac" Phipps (Rapper & Criminal Justice Reform Advocate)

More about The Daily Show

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world. THE DAILY SHOW redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 44M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society.

And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it's clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Photos: Apples SHRINKING Premieres in Los Angeles Photo
Photos: Apple's SHRINKING Premieres in Los Angeles
At the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ held the world premiere event for the new 10-episode comedy “Shrinking”, starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Check out photos!
Cecily Strong, Dominic Monaghan & More Nominated at The Ambies Photo
Cecily Strong, Dominic Monaghan & More Nominated at The Ambies
The Ambies celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression. The ceremony will highlight 185 nominees across 26 categories with winners to be selected by every voting member of The Podcast Academy (TPA).
Bill Conti Joins Jimmy Roselli Biopic ROSELLIS WAY Photo
Bill Conti Joins Jimmy Roselli Biopic ROSELLI'S WAY
Bill Conti won the Academy Award for best score for The Right Stuff (1983) and has scored over 90 feature films. Prior to his win, he had been nominated for Rocky (1976) and For Your Eyes Only (1981). Conti served as Musical Director for The Academy Awards for nineteen years and won three Emmy Awards for his direction.

From This Author - Michael Major


Joy Oladokun to Join John Mayer's Spring Arena Tour as Direct SupportJoy Oladokun to Join John Mayer's Spring Arena Tour as Direct Support
January 30, 2023

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun will join John Mayer’s first-ever solo acoustic arena tour this spring serving as direct support at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Chicago’s United Center, St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center and Denver’s Ball Arena among others. 
From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'
January 30, 2023

Germany's From Fall to Spring have announced their debut album RISE, The band also shared the video for the new track 'DRAW THE LINE.' Watch it now! RISE will be available on CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch options in the Arising Empire Shop, Impericon or EMP.
Barenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 TourBarenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 Tour
January 30, 2023

Barenaked Ladies launched their Last Summer on Earth tours in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted Earth would cease to be. Naturally, BNL seized the opportunity to have a little fun with the idea, and they wound up having so much fun that they’ve repeated the tour seven of the last 12 summers.
VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
January 30, 2023

Actress Gabrielle Union makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, January 30.  The “Truth Be Told” actress hilariously shares how her daughter is obsessed with being married to her best friend, aggressively making it known on a recent family vacation that included a speech at dinner. Watch videos now!
Television Academy Foundation Announces New Board MembersTelevision Academy Foundation Announces New Board Members
January 30, 2023

The Television Academy Foundation has named four new members to its board of directors: Scott Evans, entertainment journalist, television personality and host of Access Hollywood; Alix Jaffe, executive vice president, television, at Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Paula Williams Madison, and more.
share