DIEGO TORRES SINFÃ“NICO Christmas Concert Special Debuts December 18 On HBO Latino, HBO Max And TNT Latin America

Celebrate the holiday season with famed Grammy nominated and Latin Grammy Winner Argentine Pop singer Diego Torres as he performs alongside the Orquesta FilarmÃ³nica Joven de Colombia (the Young Philharmonic of Colombia), a project of la FundaciÃ³n BolÃ­var Davivienda and Coro de Misi, in HBO Latino's latest concert special, DIEGO TORRES SINFÃ“NICO debuting FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18 (9:30-10:15 p.m. ET/PT) simultaneously on HBO Latino, TNT in Latin America and HBO Max.

Filmed in BogotÃ¡'s Movistar Arena in December 2019, DIEGO TORRES SINFÃ“NICO features Spanish versions of holiday favorites such as "Jingle Bells" and "All I Want for Christmas is You," as well as Diego's own smash singles "Color Esperanza," "Tratar de estar mejor," and "Un Poquito." Joining him on stage are special guests Gusi, Jiggy Drama, Adriana Lucia, all under the musical direction of Grammy winning producer and composer Julio Reyes Copello. With the upcoming December 2020 release by Sony Music Latin, of Diego's first-ever Christmas album of the same name, DIEGO TORRES SINFÃ“NICO is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season with the entire family.

Actor, producer, singer Diego Torres has released a total of eight studio albums, two compilations, and a live album. His biggest hits are "Color Esperanza," "Tratar de estar mejor," "PenÃ©lope," "Alba," "SueÃ±os," "Usted," "Andando," "Guapa" and "Un Poquito," among others. Diego set a record for consecutive performances at Luna Park and is the only Argentine pop-artist to fill River Plate and VÃ©lez Sarsfield stadiums. He has multiple Gold and Multi-Platinum Records throughout Latin America and the United States.

During his career Diego has collaborated with Carlos Vives, Juan Luis Guerra, Julieta Venegas, Los Tigres del Norte, Vicentico, RubÃ©n Blades, ChocQuibTown, Rachel Platten, Julio Iglesias, and Ivette Sangalo. In addition to music, Diego has starred in a variety of films and television shows, including 2018's Re Loca with Natalia Oreiro and HBO Latino's A Tiny Audience.

