DEXTER Star Jamie Chung Reveals Reboot Will Be 'Darker' Than the Original

America's favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan is back on SHOWTIME in a new 10-episode limited series coming this fall. The series brings the return of Michael C. Hall to the title role.

Jamie Chung, who will star in the cast as a famous true-crime podcaster named Molly from Los Angeles, chatted with People about what fans can expect from the series.

"The original series happened over 10 years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic. I do think it's a little darker," Chung revealed.

"It takes place in upstate New York and as we know from the last season, Dexter's hiding. So it certainly carries on and you have a lot of fresh faces, but a lot of familiar ones. I think it will certainly satisfy everyone's appetite. Especially if you're a big Dexter fan."

Dexter is an AMERICAN CRIME drama mystery television series that aired on Showtime from October 1, 2006, to September 22, 2013.

Set in Miami, the series centers on Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic technician specializing in bloodstain pattern analysis for the fictional Miami Metro Police Department, who leads a secret parallel life as a vigilante serial killer, hunting down murderers who have slipped through the cracks of the justice system.

The show's first season was derived from the novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter (2004), the first in a series of novels by Jeff Lindsay. It was adapted for television by James Manos Jr., who wrote the first episode. Subsequent seasons evolved independently of Lindsay's works.