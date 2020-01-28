DESUS & MERO Returns to Showtime for Season Two
DESUS & MERO returns with special guest David Letterman joining the duo in-studio to kick off season two on Monday, February 3 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. The show will continue to air all-new episodes on Monday and Thursday nights. DESUS & MERO features the duo chatting with guests at the intersection of Pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, as well as giving their take on the day's hot topics in their signature style in front of a small live studio audience from New York City. Additional upcoming guests include Missy Elliott, Penn Badgley, Lakeith Stanfield, Seth Meyers and returning guest Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast. Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez. For more information about DESUS & MERO, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #DESUSandMERO.
