Article Pixel Dec. 27, 2019  
DEADPOOL 3 in the Works at Marvel

Deadline reports that "Deadpool 3" is coming. Ryan Reynolds confirmed the sequel today.

Reynolds said the film will now come straight from Marvel Studios.

"We're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "We're over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy."

Deadpool comes directly to Marvel as a result of Disney's merging with FOX in March.

"Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" have earned $1.5 billion worldwide combined.

