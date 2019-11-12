DC Universe and Warner Bros. Television Renews TITANS for a Third Season

The Titans are coming back for more! DC Universe and Warner Bros. Television announced today that its dramatic live-action adventure series Titans will be returning for a third season in fall 2020.

Premiering in 2018 as the first DC Universe Original Series, Titans is in the middle of a stellar second season where our heroes - Dick Grayson, Rachel Roth aka Raven, Kory Anders aka Starfire, Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove, Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl and Jason Todd aka Robin - are learning to co-exist as a new team while facing their toughest enemy yet: the deadly assassin Deathstroke, who threatens to tear this new Titans family apart once more.

All season one episodes of Titans are available now for streaming; new episodes from season two are available every Friday on DC Universe.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories