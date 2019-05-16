DATELINE NBC Announces First Original Podcast Series

Dateline NBC expands the franchise onto a new platform with its first-ever original podcast series, 13 Alibis, marking the beginning of the newsmagazine's major push into podcasts. The seven-episode podcast, which is now available for download and streaming, features Dateline producer Dan Slepian as he takes listeners on a real-time journey into a two-year investigation of a convicted murderer serving 20 years in prison for a crime he claims he did not commit.

During his two-year quest for the truth, Slepian travels to Florida, where New York State inmate Richard Rosario insists he was when the murder took place in New York City, and speaks with the alibi witnesses. Additionally, he interviews detectives and family members of both the victim and Rosario. More details about the series, including a trailer, can be found here , and all seven episodes of 13 Alibis are now available for download and streaming on any podcast platform.

Dateline will also begin offering audio broadcasts of both its classic and recent true-crime television episodes this summer, in addition to releasing more podcasts later this year.

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is now in its 27th season. Anchored by Lester Holt and featuring correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy, Dateline is the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine for the last two straight seasons and reaches millions of people every week through its broadcast and social media platforms. This year, the series will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer. Follow Dateline on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





