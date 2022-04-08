DANCING WITH THE STARS to Move to Disney+

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" is moving to a new home on Disney+. The hit series received a two-season pickup and will premiere exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this Fall, making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for 'Dancing with the Stars' while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

"'Dancing with the Stars' has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers," said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We're so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."

"The fact that our iconic global format 'Dancing with the Stars' will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of 'Dancing with the Stars' and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand," said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

Produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, the show pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines. "Dancing with the Stars" first premiered on ABC in 2005 and has grown into an international phenomena and source of constant watercooler conversation. During its Fall 2021 run, ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" ranked among the Top 5 unscripted series with Adults 18-49.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless