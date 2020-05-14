Criss Angel And His Children's Charity Provide Support To More Than 100 Families

More than 100 families being treated at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada's only pediatric cancer treatment center, received a Las Vegas-sized donation of hope, love and sustenance, thanks to the extreme generosity of world-renowned magician Criss Angel, his Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation, The CORE Group, Caesars Entertainment, BASE Entertainment, Woodland Scenics and several others.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many patient families were left to manage their child's life-saving pediatric cancer treatments while looking for affordable meal solutions. To ensure these families were nourished for the next six to eight weeks, Criss Angel, whose own child is being treated for cancer at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, generously donated $250,000 worth of food and entertainment via the Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation alongside The COREcares Foundation. Through this partnership, the teams funded essential meal kits including fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat and other essential products to 100 families impacted by pediatric cancer and COVID-19.

"If facing the harsh reality of your child going through a life-threatening disease wasn't enough, it becomes even worse when faced with unemployment and the effects of COVID-19. The magic of love, positivity and hope is what I want people to remember during these hard times," said Criss Angel.

The CORE Group through their COREcares Foundation, a diverse national foodservice sales agency,

assembled family food boxes to provide heathy and consistent meal options for parents with children undergoing much-needed medical treatment and are struggling to provide the basics amidst COVID-19. Volunteers from Caesars Entertainment, BASE Entertainment and Cure 4 The Kids Foundation helped facilitate the distribution of the meal kits so that all families could be served safely and efficiently.

Corey Collier, Market Director of The CORE Group added, "Working with Criss and The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on this impactful donation has been extremely humbling and I'm thrilled to help families in need during these challenging times."

Despite the difficult circumstances faced by patient families, all children will continue to receive the life-saving pediatric cancer treatments they need. As part of its mission, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

provides treatment to families unable to pay for treatment, and to those who are uninsured or

underinsured. No child is ever turned away from treatment for financial reasons.

"These food boxes are an absolute lifeline for many of our patient families who are in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Annette Logan-Parker, president & CEO, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

"Because of the generosity of Criss Angel and partnering companies, our patient families do not need to worry about their next meal for weeks, nor worry how they will pay for it. This is such an incredible gift and I want to offer my sincere thanks to all those involved in making this possible," said Logan-Parker.

Not only did families receive vital food boxes, but Caesars Entertainment, Criss Angel and BASE Entertainment also generously donated 1,000 free show tickets to future performances of MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to families and frontline workers at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and Summerlin Hospital.

"Providing show tickets to the well-deserving families and employees at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and Summerlin Hospital is a small token of our appreciation for the incredible service they provide to our community, and we look forward to entertaining them in the near future," said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment at Caesars Entertainment. "We appreciate everyone's hard work during this unprecedented crisis and we wanted to lift spirits through the gift of live entertainment," further explained Mark Maluso, Chief Operating Officer at BASE Entertainment.

Adding to the long list of impressive donations, Woodland Scenics the world's leading designer in model scenery, handcrafted a 4x8, custom-built, large-scale model railroad display, assembled by Criss Angel Studios, to be permanently installed in the upcoming weeks inside the clinic's lobby for children to enjoy during medical appointments. Storied model train manufacturer, Wm. K. Walthers, was proud to complete the layout by providing two trains as well as the equipment necessary for their operation. The elaborate display was inspired by a similar design built for Angel's son, Johnny Crisstopher.

"It was our great pleasure to donate this kit in collaboration with Criss Angel Studios, Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation and The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. Modeling is a special escape for many people, and it is our goal that this hobby be available to everyone. We hope parents and children alike take respite and enjoy every detail of the peaceful miniature land of Grand Valley," said Dwayne Fulton, CEO of Woodland Scenics.

Criss Angel is a proud supporter of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation as his young son Johnny Crisstopher has spent many hours in the clinic where he continues to receive treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Angel also graciously sponsored a themed patient exam room at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation for patients to enjoy during their clinic visits and now the Woodland Scenics model set will be a welcomed addition to the lobby.

The community is invited to support the Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation and its mission to provide funds for research, treatment and ultimately a cure for pediatric cancer. Donations can be made at CrissAngelHelp.com.





