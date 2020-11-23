Crackle Launches Exclusive Documentary A REINDEER'S JOURNEY

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today that the documentary film A Reindeer's Journey will be available for free exclusively on Crackle beginning Tuesday, December 1.

Narrated by Donald Sutherland and directed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky, the film focuses on Ailo, a newborn reindeer who embarks on an incredible odyssey with the help of his mother. Set in the picturesque winter wilderness of the Scandinavian mountains, Ailo must overcome challenges that stand in the way of his first year of life, including hostile predators. Maidatchevsky and his film crew beautifully capture the stunning landscapes of Finland and exciting close-up encounters with wild ANIMALS. A Reindeer's Journey is an uplifting story for the whole family with the tenderness of Bambi and the adventure of March of the Penguins and is Dove approved for all ages.

"We are delighted to bring this spectacular documentary to our Crackle audience just in time for the holiday season," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "This is a gorgeous film that the entire family can enjoy watching together."

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds A Reindeer's Journey alongside original and AVOD exclusive titles including Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Spides, Road to Race Day, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, On Point, Anything is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, The Clearing, and Going From Broke, which was recently picked up for a second season.

A Reindeer's Journey is distributed in the United States by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 27 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles