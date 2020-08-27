Crackle Announces the Launch of New Comedy Thriller BLUE IGUANA

Watch the trailer here.

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, in partnership with Screen Media announced today that the action comedy Blue Iguana will be available for free exclusively on Crackle beginning Tuesday, September 1. The movie, written by Hadi Hajaig, stars Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Moon, Galaxy Quest), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies) and Phoebe FOX (Eye in the Sky, One Day).

Small-time crooks and best buds Eddie (Rockwell) and Paul (Schwartz) are on parole and working in a New York diner when English lawyer Katherine Rookwood (Fox) approaches them with an offer they can't refuse. In over their heads, they go to London to steal a rare jewel called the Blue Iguana, but the mission doesn't go as planned when a mullet-haired gangster wants the gem for himself. Their fate rests on the whereabouts of the coveted blue diamond, and returning it to its rightful owner.

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Blue Iguana alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found on Crackle, including Anything is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Crown Vic, '85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Wonders of the Sea, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

"This film is packed with action, comedy and even a little bit of romance," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "We're excited to bring it to Crackle and it's a great addition to our ever-expanding programming slate."

Blue Iguana is distributed in the United States by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles