Confirmed! Ralph Fiennes to Play 'Miss Trunchbull' in MATILDA Movie Musical

Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen! Today it was confirmed that Academy Award-nominee, Ralph Fiennes, has signed on to step into the shoes of the story's villainous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

The film was originally expected to shoot from August to December 2020, however, the shooting schedule for the film is now up in the air due to lockdown procedures in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matilda will be helmed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original stage production. Netflix and Working Title will co-produce.

Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

Matilda the Musical is currently running in the West End, where it began on 24 November 2011 at the Cambridge Theatre, after its premiere at by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) at Stratford-upon-Avon from November 2010 to January 2011. It ran on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, beginning April 13, 2013, and closed on January 1, 2017.





