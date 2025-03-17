Conan O'Brien Set to Host 98th Oscars for Second Year in a Row

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For a second consecutive year, Emmy® Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian Conan O’Brien will return to host the Oscars® broadcast. Emmy Award-winning live television event producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are also set return as the show’s executive producers for the third consecutive year. Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney will return as producers for a second time, and Sweeney will also serve as a writer. The 98th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

“The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” said O’Brien.

“We are both so honored to be returning in our roles for the 98th Oscars,” said Kapoor and Mullan. “We can't wait to work with Conan and his entire team as we continue to explore even more special and heartfelt opportunities to celebrate next year's nominees and the impact of film around the world.”



Hosted by O’Brien, the 97th Oscars, held earlier this month on March 2, delivered a five-year high in both total viewers (19.69 million) and adults 18-49 (4.54 rating) and ranked as the number one primetime entertainment telecast in both total viewers and adults for the 2024-2025 season. The 97th Oscars earned 104.2 million total social interactions, ranking as the number one most social TV program season-to-date, outperforming both “The Grammy Awards” (102.2 million interactions) and “The Super Bowl” (62.4 million) this season for the first time on record.

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.” Before his more than two-decade hosting career, he served as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.” Currently, O’Brien hosts the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, MAX travel show “Conan O’Brien Must Go” and has a supporting role in the feature film “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” He has won five Primetime Emmys® and earned 31 nominations for his work.

Kapoor has earned eight Emmy Award nominations and won Emmys for his work on the 96th Oscars and for executive producing the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) “Adele: One Night Only.” In addition to several Oscars shows, Kapoor’s credits include “The Grammy Awards®,” “ACM Awards,” “Latin Grammys,” “The Emmy Awards,” “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” and “The Paris Olympics LA28 Handover Closing Ceremony.”

Mullan is an executive producer, showrunner and partner of the global live event production company Done + Dusted. Her work in live entertainment ranges from producing the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies to “The Little Mermaid Live!.” She won an Emmy for the 96th Oscars, and her other credits include “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” “Step Into…The Movies,” several Christmas and New Year’s Eve television specials and the “Disney Family Singalong” franchise.

Ross is a producer whose credits include “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” “Conan O’Brien Must Go,” “Conan Without Borders,” “Conan,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien”, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Kids in the Hall.” He has won a Primetime Emmy and earned 15 nominations for his work.

Sweeney is a producer, writer and director whose credits include “Conan O’Brien Must Go,” “Conan,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” He has won three Primetime Emmys and earned 22 nominations for his work.

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Photo courtesy of AMPAS

Comments