Comedy Dynamics To Distribute Worldwide His First Comedy Special From Ed Hill

Comedy Dynamics has picked up worldwide distribution rights to Candy and Smiley, the upcoming comedy special starring and to be produced by Taiwanese Canadian comedian Ed Hill and creator of Comedy InvAsian and Brash Girls Club's Canadian creator/director Quentin Lee through his shingle Margin Films and Ed Hill's Vancouver-based shingle Ed Hill Company.

Scheduled to begin principal photography in March of 2020, Candy and Smiley stars Ed Hill who tells the comedic stories of growing up with his immigrant parents Candy and Smiley in Vancouver, trailing the Pop cultural success of such hit Asian North American TV shows such as Kim's Convenience and Fresh Off the Boat.

""Ed brings us a fresh perspective from a Taiwanese / Canadian family, and we couldn't be more excited to see his new set," said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Nacelle Company and Comedy Dynamics.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Comedy Dynamics' VP of Distribution and Acquisitions Anna Roberts and Producer Quentin Lee.

Originally from Taiwan, Ed is an award wining comic who moved to Vancouver, British Columbia. Since then, Ed has performed all over the world. He was voted "Best Vancouver Comedian of 2016" by West Ender Magazine, and "Best Vancouver Comedian of 2015" by West Ender Magazine and The Georgia Straight, and named "Comic to Watch" in 2018 by Reader's Digest Magazine and in 2015 by Canadian Immigrant Magazine. He has also appeared on AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live", "Laughs" on FOX, TED talks, Bite TV's "Stand up & Bite Me", and XM Radio's "Laugh Attack". He was also invited to perform at the Just For Laughs Northwest Comedy Festival, Comedy Masala in Singapore, Live COMEDY CLUB in Taiwan, the Hong Kong Comedy Festival, NXNE, San Francisco Comedy Festival, and many more. Ed's tweets have also been featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon", Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, DOSE, and Distractify.

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company, producing Netflix's Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History, Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, The CW's Discontinued, Animal Planet's Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the scripted comedy on Hulu, There's... Johnny!, History's Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2's Wild 'N On Tour, and Hulu's Coming To The Stage. In 2018, Comedy Dynamics began releasing original films in theaters starting with the acclaimed documentary, Poop Talk. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong and many more. 17 Comedy Dynamics' releases have been Grammy-nominated, including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. For more information, visit www.comedydynamics.com.

Founded in 1997, Margin Films seeks to produce and distribute culturally challenging commercial entertainment. candyandsmiley.com





