Comedy Central to Live Stream 24 Hours of Stand-Up Content on Youtube

Comedy Central is opening its deep vault of half-hour stand-up specials for a 24-hour live stream event on the #1 brand in comedy's Stand-Up channel on Youtube that will cover specials curated from the past two decades. The live stream will include performances from some of the biggest names in comedy including Kevin Hart (2004), Jim Gaffigan (2000), Amy Schumer (2010), John Mulaney (2009), Zach Galifianakis (2001), Patton Oswalt (1999), Michael Che (2014), Gabriel Iglesias (2003), Anthony Jeselnik (2009), Daniel Tosh (2003), Sebastian Maniscalco (2008), Chris Redd (2017), Donald Glover (2010). In all, the 24-hour live stream will feature a curated playlist of over 60 half-hour stand-up specials beginning Thursday, October 17 at 11:00 p.m. ET on the Comedy Central Stand-Up channel on Youtube and culminating with the on-air premiere of the new season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... with back-to-back episodes, Jaboukie Young-White and Vanessa Gonzalez, on Friday, October 18 at 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

In addition, the half-hour specials featured in the YT Live stream will also air throughout the weekend on PlutoTV, the leading free streaming service in the U.S.

The selection of half-hour stand-up specials to stream include:

Cristela Alonzo (2013) Ron Funches (2014) Sam Jay (2017) Dave Attell (1999) Jim Gaffigan (2000) Anthony Jeselnik (2009) Maria Bamford (2001) Zach Galifianakis (2001) Josh Johnson (2017) Joel Kim Booster (2017) Noah Gardenswartz (2016) Kyle Kinane (2011) Neal Brennan (2012) Garfunkel And Oates (2012) Jessi Klein (2011) Matthew Broussard (2016) Solomon Georgio (2017) Michael Kosta (2011) Bo Burnham (2009) Chris Gethard (2014) Pete Lee (2009) Michelle Buteau (2015) Greg Giraldo (2000) Natasha Leggero (2011) Michael Che (2014) Nikki Glaser (2013) Gabe Liedman (2013) Chris D'Elia (2011) Donald Glover (2010) Joe List (2015) Chris Distefano (2014) Kevin Hart (2004) Sebastian Maniscalco (2008) Naomi Ekperigin (2016) Mitch Hedberg (1999) Demetri Martin (2004) Rachel Feinstein (2014) Emily Heller (2016) Sam Morril (2015) Nate Fernald (2016) Lil Rel Howery (2013) John Mulaney (2009) Jo Firestone (2017) Gabriel Iglesias (2003) Aparna Nancherla (2016) Mark Normand (2014) Casey James Salengo (2017) Brody Stevens (2014) Tig Notaro (2004) Yamaneika Saunders (2017) Nick Swardson (2001) Jacqueline Novak (2016) Kristen Schaal (2009) Julio Torres (2017) Patrice O'Neal (2003) Amy Schumer (2010) Shane Torres (2017) Patton Oswalt (1999) Rory Scovel (2012) Daniel Tosh (2003) Brian Regan (2000) Ali Siddiq (2016) Liza Treyger (2015) Chris Redd (2017) Dan Soder (2013) Baron Vaughn (2013) Ramon Rivas (2016) Dan Soder (2013) Jenny Zigrino (2017)

The new season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... half-hour specials will kick off with back-to-back episodes with its on-air premiere on Friday, October 18 at 11pm and 11:30 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. Comedians featured this season include Jaboukie Young-White, Dulcé Sloan, Tom Thakkar, Mia Jackson, Will Miles, David Gborie, Vanessa Gonzalez, Charles Gould, Nore Davis, Joe Kwaczala, Sara Schaefer and Allen Strickland Williams. Fans can catch up on the past two seasons of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... unlocked without authentication for a limited time on the Comedy Central App and cc.com from 10/16-10/22 and then tune-in to watch the new specials every Friday night on Comedy Central. Viewers can also follow @standup on twitter to tweet about the series using the hashtag #CCStandUpPresents.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents...has long served to showcase emerging classes of exciting, dynamic stand-up talent. THE WEEKLY series is a vital springboard in the network's talent-development pipeline for stand-up and scripted projects on all platforms. The third season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... was filmed at the Civic Theatre in New Orleans, as well as the two previous seasons.





