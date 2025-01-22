Comedian Trey Kennedy's GROW UP to Premiere on Hulu This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian and viral sensation Trey Kennedy is set to bring his fresh brand of humor to the small screen with the highly anticipated premiere of his comedy special, "Trey Kennedy: GROW UP," debuting on Hulu on January 24.

In "GROW UP," Kennedy takes audiences on a hilarious journey through the ups and downs of adulthood. Shot in front of a sold-out crowd in Salt Lake City, the family-friendly special dives into the universal theme of growing up - from navigating fatherhood to reflecting on his own upbringing, riffing on what makes him and his wife so different, and more, all while touching on the aspects that could use some growing up. With a comedic blend of stand-up, videos, and music, Kennedy delivers an hour-long ride through his comedic mind, with both poignant moments and laugh-out-loud observations about life's better or worse moments.

Says Kennedy, "I'm super grateful Hulu is helping me show 'GROW UP' to the masses. I'm so proud of this special and how it came together - anyone from your grandma to your middle schooler can enjoy it."

Known for his relatable takes on the everyday moments of life, Kennedy has become a beloved figure in the comedy world, captivating millions with his viral videos and stand-up routines. With over 13 million followers and well over a billion views across social platforms, Kennedy has built a devoted fan base through his sharp wit and effortlessly hilarious observations.

In addition to his online success, Kennedy has captivated audiences nationwide with his sold-out Grow Up comedy tour, performing in venues across the country, diving into the humor and challenges of parenting and adult life-delivered in his signature style.

Kennedy is repped by Jack Reed of Millennial Entertainment. For more information, visit www.treykennedy.com.

About Trey Kennedy

Trey Kennedy is an entertainer, comedian, and social media content creator known for his unique ability to find humor in the everyday aspects of life. In addition to his digital success, Trey has taken his talents to the stage to perform multiple nationwide comedy tours, selling out venues across the country and beyond. When he's not traveling or making his "little skits" (as his mom likes to call them), he's enjoying time with his wife, Katie, and son, Thomas. Trey's viral video on kid names ("Roll Call in 10 Years") has nearly 6M views, and his recent comedy tour" Grow Up" features parenting bits. His social media presence is 13M followers across his platforms, and his podcast, "Correct Opinions with Trey Kennedy and Jake Triplett," averages 50,000 listeners per episode. For more information visit: www.treykennedy.com.

