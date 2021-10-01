Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Will Perform on DANCING WITH THE STARS Despite Positive COVID Result

Dancing With the Stars contestants Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will continue to perform on the show, despite their positive COVID reports.

Deadline has reported that the pair will dance in separate rooms next week, both in isolation. Since the positive test also prevented Rigsby and Burke from performing on the most recent episode, GOOD MORNING AMERICA reported that the two were judged by rehearsal footage.

The Peloton influencer took to the dance floor in the season premiere to dance to "Physical" by Dua Lipa.

Dancing with the stars, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returned to the ballroom last month for its milestone 30th season.

Aside from Rigsby, contestants this season include Amanda Kloots (The Talk), Country singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girl Melanie C, Christine Chiu (Bling Empire), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Social media star Olivia Jade, Matt James (The Bachelor), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Kenya Moore ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby, NBA star Iman Shumpert, and Popstar Jojo Siwa.

The professional dancers this season include:, Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

