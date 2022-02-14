Cityfox LIVE 2022 Reveals Full Lineup With Fideles, Perel, Victor Ruiz & More

The Cityfox Experience makes its much-anticipated return with the third installment of its premier live electronic music event, Cityfox LIVE, celebrating the artistry of the LIVE performance. On March 5th, Cityfox LIVE 2022 will take over esteemed Brooklyn venue Avant Gardner for a night of immersive live electronic music performances.

The event will boast exclusive live sets from some of the most coveted names in house and techno across three stages and an ambient live lounge, The Great Hall, the King's Hall, and the recently unveiled The Tent, at Brooklyn's renowned event locale. Phase two talent includes venerated producers Baalti, Budakid, Fideles, Perel, and Victor Ruiz. Tickets for Cityfox LIVE are now available for purchase now here.

Marking one of the most accomplished Cityfox LIVE lineups to date, The Cityfox Experience adds another wave of first-class talent to complete THE LINEUP for the upcoming event on Saturday, March 5th, 2022. Highlighting an array of international tastemakers that are paving the way for live electronic music performances, the 2022 Cityfox LIVE roster is one of the most unparalleled live lineups the United States has ever seen.

With an evening full of firsts, Berlin-based multi-instrumentalist Budakid, cutting-edge Italian techno duo Fideles, infectious German producer, DJ, and vocalist Perel, and Brazilian-born Drumcode favorite Victor Ruiz join the bill to make their official US live show debut, as well as San Francisco-based Indian duo Baalti and Do Not Sit On The Furniture staple Ella Romand, who will be making their inaugural live performance in New York. NYC-based acts Lovecraft and N/UM will also be gracing the stage with their unique live setups. The ambient live lounge will be open all night long and full of meditative and serene sounds courtesy of Abe Duque, Pjay Nyex, Ryan Crosson, and Vivian Wang ft. Ses & Foss.

The multifaceted new additions join the likes of German live electronic musician Monolink, Bedrock Records champion Hannes Bieger, Copenhagen-based trio WhoMadeWho, dynamic Bulgarian producer KiNK, to name just a few. To mark his debut at Avant Gardner, Rose Avenue Records mainstay Paraleven is slated to create a special set intro exclusively for his performance while Afterlife titan Recondite will unveil an entirely new set of visuals for his highly-anticipated set.

To commemorate his debut US live performance, DAYS like NIGHTS founder and TV/film score maestro Eelke Kleijn promises to enchant attendees with his harmonious signature sound. Hot off the heels of his highly-anticipated 'Distorted Youth' EP release on Afterlife, Innellea will also be performing his debut live set in America at Cityfox LIVE. The event is set to be one of live music's finest events of the year, giving revelers a one-of-a-kind experience.

A one-of-a-kind gem, the 80,000 square foot venue is home to The Brooklyn Mirage, The Great Hall, The King's Hall, and The Tent. Prominently boasting a state-of-the-art KV2 sound system, stellar three-dimensional video projection mapping technology, mesmerizing laser displays, and pyrotechnic capabilities, the multifaceted indoor and outdoor events space was nominated for 'Best Club' in the 2019 International Dance Music Awards. Having hosted everything from live music to EDM, underground house, and techno, the venue has become the crown jewel for New York nightlife aficionados.

Lineup

Baalti

Budakid

Eelke Kleijn

Ella Romand

Fideles

Hannes Bieger

Innellea

KiNK

Lovecraft

Monolink

N/UM

Paraleven

Perel

Recondite

Victor Ruiz

WhoMadeWho

Ambient Live Lounge:

Abe Duque

Pjay Nyex

Ryan Crosson

Vivian Wang Ft. Ses & Foss

Photo credit: Prolo Photo