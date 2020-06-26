Cinemark Theatres Shares Its Sanitizing Process

Article Pixel Jun. 26, 2020  

Cinemark Theatres has shared a video on their Twitter account that shows how the movie theater chain is sanitizing its theaters between showings.

The video shows an employee ,identified as "Marc" at the West Plano, Texas, location, sanitizing the auditorium.

In the Tweet, Cinemark said, "Thank you Marc at our West Plano, TX theatre for sanitizing our auditorium seats before each movie. We appreciate you!"

See the tweet and the video below!


Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV News Desk

  • UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT & ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Added to the Paley Center's 'Front Row' Series
  • Food Network Orders More Episodes of SYMON'S DINNERS COOKING OUT
  • The Lumineers Postpone August-September 2020 Dates
  • RATINGS: ABC Originals Remain on Top on Thursday