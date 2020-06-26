Cinemark Theatres Shares Its Sanitizing Process

Cinemark Theatres has shared a video on their Twitter account that shows how the movie theater chain is sanitizing its theaters between showings.

The video shows an employee ,identified as "Marc" at the West Plano, Texas, location, sanitizing the auditorium.

In the Tweet, Cinemark said, "Thank you Marc at our West Plano, TX theatre for sanitizing our auditorium seats before each movie. We appreciate you!"

See the tweet and the video below!

Thank you Marc at our West Plano, TX theatre for sanitizing our auditorium seats before each movie. We appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/D0WW0tZ2fC - Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) June 25, 2020

