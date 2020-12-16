Cinema Audio Society Announces Student Recognition Award Finalists

Five finalists from schools around the world have been invited to attend the 57th Annual CAS Awards where the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award will be revealed and receive a $5000 check.

"After all the trials of 2020, we look to the future with great hope as we announce the five finalists for our 7th Annual Student Recognition Award. This year we had more applicants than ever before from all over the globe. Their passion and excitement for our craft reminds us all of the great power and influence sound plays in storytelling," said CAS President Karol Urban. "We owe a great deal of gratitude to our Student Recognition Award Committee and volunteer judges who worked tirelessly reviewing each applicant."

The CAS Student Recognition Award Finalists are:

The 57th CAS Awards will be held on 17 April 2021 with arrangements in progress for a virtual event. The CAS previously announced that Production Sound Mixer William B. Kaplan CAS will be honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award. The CAS has yet to announce the Filmmaker Honoree. Awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing in seven categories and Outstanding Product Awards in Production and Post-Production will also be presented during the evening.

On the evening of the Awards the Cinema Audio Society website will be updated in real time as the winners are announced.