Christopher Eccleston Returns as DOCTOR WHO's Ninth Doctor in a New Series of Audio Adventures

Big Finish Productions, in association with BBC Studios, today announces the long-awaited return of Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor in a brand new series of audio adventures.

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures is now available to pre-order. Find out more and get your copy exclusively at the Big Finish website.

Story details, writers and additional guest cast are being kept under wraps at present but this DOCTOR WHO audio series promises to be, once again, the trip of a lifetime.

Big Finish's Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery said: "I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at a fan convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us - and I'm excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor."

Big Finish's Creative Director, Nicholas Briggs, added: "Working with Chris was a very special time for me. The beginning of my DOCTOR WHO TV career. So, writing for and directing him feels incredibly exciting. He's such a powerful performer and it'll be amazing to work with him again."

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now pre-order all four volumes, which are available in three formats - collector's edition CD, digital download or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl - exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Each of the four volumes in Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures will be released as a 4-disc collector's edition box set or download containing three brand-new full cast audio adventures, plus a selection of behind-the-scenes extras.

