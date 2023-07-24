Chris Fleming's Comedy Special to Premiere on Peacock in August

The comedy special premieres on August 18.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

From the eccentric mind behind hit YouTube series “Gayle,” and a mainstay of alternative comedy for over a decade, CHRIS FLEMING: HELL explores performance anxiety through surreal comedy, sketches, and more. It premieres on August 18.

CHRIS FLEMING: HELL is directed by Cat Solen and produced by Jax Media. Chris Fleming, Cat Solen, Jen Statsky, Brooke Posch, John Skidmore, Jake Fuller, Molly Mandel, and Olivia Doud serve as executive producers. 

Chris Fleming lights up Dynasty Typewriter as he explores the unique hell of performance anxiety through musical comedy, anecdotes about Phil Collins, and everything in between.

His surreal take on the plight of being a live performer is accompanied by absurdist sketches depicting the artist’s journey through Hollywood and the mystical nature of live theater.

Watch the trailer here:



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

