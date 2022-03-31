Chris Distefano to Release Self Produced Comedy Special & Debut Comedy Album

Brooklyn born comedian and podcast host Chris Distefano is getting ready to release his comedy special and debut comedy album later this year. Many may know Chris Distefano from his breakout role on MTV's GUY CODE and spinoff GIRL CODE or any of the other TV roles he's had over the years.

While others may know Chris from the recent success of his two hit podcasts "Chrissy Chaos" which he hosts alone as well as his "Hey Babe" with famed IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Sal Vulcano, both of which were launched during the pandemic and have already risen to top of the charts on streaming platform as well as amassed a diehard fanbase on Patreon.

Simultaneously since the start of the pandemic Distefano has seen a massive upswing in his live shows as he has been touring across the country headlining sold out shows at the most prestigious comedy clubs and theaters. Off the back on his recent success Chris is getting ready to release his upcoming comedy special.

Just as Chris has done over the last two years with his podcast he chose to bet on himself and his fans by producing this comedy special on his own dime, knowing that he has a dedicated and loyal fanbase that will support him upon its release. Chris has a fearless, yet endearing stage presence, and a natural ability to connect with audiences, no better is that seen than in the massive success he has had in recent years establishing himself as a household name not just in stand-up comedy but in entertainment as a whole.

When asked about the upcoming release of his comedy special Chris said, "I am super excited about this special. My career only really started when I put it in the hands of my fans. That's why I wanted this all to be self produced and put on YouTube. I will let the people decide if it's funny or not. My mom has said it's not for her."

Chris Distefano is a born and raised New Yorker and his observational comedic style that features him poking fun of himself and those around him is evident of that. Growing up in Brooklyn Chris was a star athlete going on to play D3 basketball in college. After college Distefano got his doctorate in physical therapy. However, soon after starting that career he had the realization that he needed to try his hand at his lifelong love, comedy.

Soon Chris was burning the candle at both ends spending his days in the office with his patients and nights grinding away in the competitive New York comedy scene. After some time in the New York comedy scene Chris had his first break when he was asked to replace a comedy for one episode on MTV's Guy Code.

After some encouragement from his father, Chris chose to step away from his career as a pediatric physical therapist and focus on comedy full time. However, this life change wasn't all positive as he was met with disapproval from his bosses, who told him he would never make it as a comedian and that his job wouldn't be waiting for him once he realized that. As life goes weeks later Distefano was called back to become a full time member of GUY CODE and as they say the rest is history. Since GUY CODE Chris has gone on to star in IFC's Benders, co-host the Netflix gameshow Ultimate Beastmaster, and even had his own CBS sitcom.

In 2019 Chris released his Comedy Central special 38 Waist which resulted in his appearance on late night shows like THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN and Late Night with Seth Meyers. A big sports fan, Chris has been fortunate to host episodes of shows including MLB's Off The Bat and MSG's The Brackets. Since recently selling out the world-famous Beacon Theater in New York City, Chris continues to travel the country on a sold out comedy tour, entertaining thousands by poking fun at the world-and himself-with his uniquely warm energy. Stay tuned to Chris Distefano's social below for more updates on the release of his comedy special and debut comedy album, as well his upcoming tour dates.

Chris Distefano Tour Dates

April 8 - Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Center

April 9 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

April 16 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater -

April 29 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

April 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

May 5-7 - Miami, FL - Miami Improv

May 14 - Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

May 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Standup Live

June 22-25 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Improv

August 17-20 - Brea, CA - Brea Improv

September 8-10 - San Francisco, CA - Cobb's COMEDY CLUB

September 30 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater

October 22 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando