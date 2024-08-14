China Anne McClain and Romeo Miller Star in BET+ Holiday Movie BREWSTER'S MILLIONS: CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BET+ and Starbound Studios, under the helm of producer Joseph Nasser, have wrapped production on the BET+ Original film "Brewster's Millions: Christmas. “Brewster’s Millions,” the novel by George Barr McCutcheon, inspired this project that promises to capture the true spirit of the holiday season and deliver heartwarming entertainment for audiences of all ages.

"Brewster's Millions: Christmas" follows Morgan Brewster as she embarks on a unique and challenging journey to inherit her uncle Montgomery's fortune before Christmas. As Morgan and her companions navigate the delightful chaos of the holiday season, they discover the true meaning of love, faith, and family through the act of giving rather than receiving.

Directed by Patricia Cuffie Jones, the film stars China Anne McClain as “Morgan Brewster,” Romeo Miller as “Andrew,” and features Richard Pryor Jr. as “Montgomery Brewster” and Rain Pryor as “Opal.” The talented cast also includes Telma Hopkins as “Mrs. Brewster,” Tequan Richmond as “Big TY,” and Sierra McClain as “Toya.” Together, they bring to life a story filled with charm, humor, heartfelt moments, and original songs.

McClain, also an Executive Producer on the film, currently stars in “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” with additional film credits including “Grown Ups,” and “Daddy’s Little Girls,” and television credits including “Black Lightning,” “House of Payne,” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

"Working in BMC, has been an honor. From the cast to the director Patricia Cuffie Jones and the producers Joseph and Matthew Nasser, it felt like family. I know my Daddy, was watching from above, " said Rain Pryor.

"As THE SON of Richard Pryor I was so proud to have the opportunity to step into the shoes although briefly of the unforgettable character Monty Brewster. Truly an honor and a pleasure working with Joseph Nasser and Matthew Nasser," added Richard Pryor, Jr.

The film is set to premiere on December 5, 2024, only on BET+.

Brewster's Millions: Christmas” is executive-produced by Devin Griffin, Nadja Webb, and Jason Harvey for BET+. China Anne McClain also serves as an executive producer. The film is produced by Joseph Nasser (p.g.a). Additional producers include Matthew Nasser, Dureyshevar, with co-producers John Baldasare, Noelle Broussard, Rene Rodriguez-Lopez, and Noura Khoury. The screenplay, written and directed by Patricia Cuffie Jones, is based on a story by Joseph Nasser and Patricia Cuffie Jones, inspired by the original book by George Barr McCutcheon.

