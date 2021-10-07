Cheryl Burke Cleared to Return to DANCING WITH THE STARS Ballroom

Cheryl Burke has been cleared to return to the DANCING WITH THE STARS ballroom after testing positive for COVID-19.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Burke and her partner, peloton instructor Cody Rigsby who also tested positive, had rehearsed and performed on the show through Zoom. Now that she has been cleared to return, Burke will physically perform in the ballroom for the upcoming Disney week. Rigsby is also expected to return with her.

Burke REVEALED the news in a recent video posted to her Instagram:

Dancing with the stars, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returned to the ballroom last month for its milestone 30th season.

Aside from Rigsby, contestants this season include Amanda Kloots (The Talk), Country singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girl Melanie C, Christine Chiu (Bling Empire), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Social media star Olivia Jade, Matt James (The Bachelor), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Kenya Moore ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby, NBA star Iman Shumpert, and Popstar Jojo Siwa.

he professional dancers this season include:, Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.