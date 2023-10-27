Chelsea Film Festival's Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences

The 11th Annual Chelsea Film Festival (CFF) held its 2023 Edition in-person from October 12-15, 2023 at Regal Cinemas Union Square and online through FilmFestival+ which is also accessible via AppleTV through October 31, 2023.

This year's festival included the most expansive and compelling local, regional, national and international selection in its history, including THESE DAYS (first El Salvadoran NY feature film), THE DIRTY SOUTH starring Willa Holland and Dermot Mulroney, IBIZA BLUE (Spain), ADDICTED TO LIFE (MOME's grant recipient), DON Q, starring Armand Assante, MUNDO executive produced by Eva Longoria.

“Our main goal is to help make the world a better place by giving a voice to the unheard.” Said Ingrid Jean-Baptiste, Founder of The Chelsea Film Festival.

A Star-Studded Celebration of FilmCFF has also attracted the attention of major celebrities like Alysia Reiner, Abigail Hawk, Javicia Leslie, Matt Dillon, Kathrine Narducci, Paul Calderon, Olivia Culpo, government officials, and a record number of diverse and impressive sponsors from all industries all over the world, including but not limited to Deadline, TD Bank, NYC Tourism, AbelCine, NAB Show New York, Mastercard .

