Chelsea Film Festival's Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences

The 11th Annual Chelsea Film Festival proves to be a monumental success, extending access to global audiences through October 31st.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

Chelsea Film Festival's Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences

The 11th Annual Chelsea Film Festival (CFF) held its 2023 Edition in-person from October 12-15, 2023 at Regal Cinemas Union Square and online through FilmFestival+ which is also accessible via AppleTV through October 31, 2023.

This year's festival included the most expansive and compelling local, regional, national and international selection in its history, including THESE DAYS (first El Salvadoran NY feature film), THE DIRTY SOUTH starring Willa Holland and Dermot Mulroney, IBIZA BLUE (Spain), ADDICTED TO LIFE (MOME's grant recipient), DON Q, starring Armand Assante, MUNDO executive produced by Eva Longoria.

“Our main goal is to help make the world a better place by giving a voice to the unheard.” Said Ingrid Jean-Baptiste, Founder of The Chelsea Film Festival. 

A Star-Studded Celebration of FilmCFF has also attracted the attention of major celebrities like Alysia Reiner, Abigail Hawk, Javicia Leslie, Matt Dillon, Kathrine Narducci, Paul Calderon, Olivia Culpo, government officials, and a record number of diverse and impressive sponsors from all industries all over the world, including but not limited to Deadline, TD Bank, NYC Tourism, AbelCine, NAB Show New York, Mastercard .

Click here for a full lineup of the Chelsea Film Festival's prestigious sponsors and supports. The Chelsea Film Festival included the following events that made this year's 11th annual edition a very special year.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode Photo
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode

Led by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, whose love story is one for the ages, the special show will be filled with fabulous costumes, hilarious skits, music and dancing … but not to worry, there will be no bad blood. The 2023 Halloween special will feature over 50 elaborate costumes (in style) and celebrity guest cameos.

2
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month Photo
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.

3
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBCs Tree-Lighting Special Photo
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's Tree-Lighting Special

Kelly Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her eponymous talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance. 

4
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content Photo
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content

Peacock exclusives include BravoCon’s highly anticipated panels featuring the casts of Emmy Award-nominated “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” a one-stop shop featuring some of Bravo’s top business mavens pitching their most beloved products.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD