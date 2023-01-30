Cecily Strong, Dominic Monaghan & More Nominated at The Ambies By The Podcast Academy

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Ambies will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning producer, writer, comedian, actor and podcast host Larry Wilmore on March 7.

Jan. 30, 2023  
The Podcast Academy, the preeminent professional podcast organization, has announced the nominees for its third annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (The Ambies). The Ambies will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning producer, writer, comedian, actor and podcast host Larry Wilmore on March 7. The ceremony will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Music Channel on Twitch from the International Theater in Las Vegas from 6-7:30 p.m. PST.

The Ambies celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression. The ceremony will highlight 185 nominees across 26 categories with winners to be selected by every voting member of The Podcast Academy (TPA) - in addition to a Governors Award.

Community Building Sponsor Wondery will highlight TPA's Mentorship Program at the Ceremony. Eligible new members will be able to vote to determine this year's winners if applications are submitted by February 1. More information may be found at www.thepodcastacademy.com/join-the-community.

THE AMBIES 2023 FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

Podcast of The Year (Sponsored by Tenderfoot TV)

  • Chameleon: WILD Boys
  • Design Matters with Debbie Millman
  • Direct Deposit
  • Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis
  • Gay Pride & Prejudice
  • Moriarty
  • Pink Card
  • Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till Mobley
  • The Outlaw Ocean Podcast
  • The Prince

Best Business Podcast:

  • An Arm and a Leg
  • Business Wars
  • Lead Balloon - Public Relations, Marketing and Strategic Communications Stories
  • The Heist Season 2: The Wealth Vortex
  • The New Way We Work, featuring 4-part Ambition Diaries mini series
  • What's Your Problem? with Jacob Goldstein
  • Work Check

Best Comedy Podcast:

  • Funny Cuz it's True
  • I Love a Lifetime Movie
  • Scam Goddess
  • Summer In Argyle
  • The fckry with Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus
  • Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
  • Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

Best DIY Podcast:

  • Allyship is a Verb
  • Poetry for All podcast
  • Proud Stutter
  • Queer News
  • Stitch Please
  • Teddy Goes to the USSR
  • They Knew Which Way to Run

Best Documentary Podcast:

  • Bone Valley
  • Collapse: Disaster in Surfside
  • Finding Tamika
  • I Will Not Grow Old here (short series)
  • Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary
  • The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment
  • We Were Three

Best Entertainment Podcast (Sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter):

  • Even the Rich
  • MUBI Podcast
  • Object of Sound
  • Pop Paranormal
  • Queue Points
  • Reality with The King
  • Scamfluencers

Best Fiction Podcast

  • Birds of Empire
  • Bone, Marry, Bury
  • Jane Anonymous
  • Last Known Position
  • Moriarty
  • Newts!
  • The Big Lie

Best History Podcast:

  • Against The Odds
  • Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis
  • History Daily
  • One Year: 1986
  • Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till Mobley
  • Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade
  • SNAFU with Ed Helms

Best Indie Podcast (Sponsored by Stitcher):

  • Blind Landing
  • Ghosthoney's Dream Machine
  • Imaginary Worlds
  • In Those Genes Podcast
  • Inner West Icons
  • SOL Affirmations with Karega & Felicia
  • The Nocturnists

Best Interview Podcast:

  • 9 to 5ish with theSkimm
  • Design Matters with Debbie Millman
  • Direct Deposit
  • Rethinking
  • The Assignment with Audie Cornish
  • The Lede
  • Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes Podcast

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast:

  • Climate of Change
  • In Machines We Trust
  • IRL: Online Life is Real Life
  • Ted Radio Hour
  • Threshold
  • Unexplainable
  • Why It Matters

Best News Podcast:

  • Collapse: Disaster in Surfside
  • Foundering: The Amazon Story
  • Imperfect Paradise: The Sheriff
  • Post Reports
  • Ukrainecast
  • VICE News Reports
  • What Next

Best Original Score and Music Supervision:

  • Culpable Podcast - Dirt Poor Robins, Dayton Cole
  • Disgraceland - Jake Brennan, Matt Beaudoin, Ryan Spraker, Bryce Kanzer
  • Fed Up - Scott Velasquez
  • Gay Pride & Prejudice - Chris Ryan, Jonathon Roberts, Liz Fulton
  • Kabul Falling - Arson Fahim
  • Last Known Position - Deron Johnson, David Levita
  • Spark & Fire - Ryan Holladay

Best Performance in Audio Fiction

  • #Matter - Amin Joseph
  • Borrasca (Season 2) - Cole Sprouse, Sarah Yarkin
  • Dark Sanctum - Bethany Joy Lenz, Clive Standen, Michael O'Neill
  • Moriarty - Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Phil LaMarr, Lindsay Whisler
  • Outliers - Rory Culkin
  • The Madness of Chartrulean - Aud Andrews
  • The Story Pirates Podcast - Cecily Strong, Eric Austin

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast:

  • A Slight Change of Plans
  • Allyship is a Verb
  • Back From Broken
  • How God Works
  • How To Be A Better Human
  • In THE ARENA with Leah Smart
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast

Best Podcast for Kids:

  • A Kids Book About: The Podcast
  • Forever Ago
  • Million Bazillion
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific
  • Smash Boom Best
  • Tai Asks Why
  • The Arthur Podcast

Best Podcast Host or Hosts:

  • Anderson Cooper - All There is with Anderson Cooper
  • Casey Wilson - Fed Up
  • Chad Sanders - Direct Deposit
  • Gilbert King, Kelsey Decker - Bone Valley
  • Heather McGhee - The Sum of Us
  • JB Smoove - Funny My Way
  • Leah Wright Rigueur - Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till Mobley

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast:

  • Crossing The Line
  • It's Political with Althia Raj
  • Post Reports
  • Strict Scrutiny
  • Teaching Texas
  • The Prince
  • The State of: Women

Best Production and Sound Design

  • Batman: The Audio Adventures - Chris Gibney, Julie Larson
  • Birds of Empire - Randy Torres, Ben Milchev, Ryan Walsh, David Tatasciore, Gabe Burch
  • Cupid - Randy Torres, Ben Milchev, Ryan Walsh, David Tatasciore, Sarah Ma
  • Maejor Frequency - Richard Riegel
  • Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom - Mark Henry Phillips
  • The Big Burn - E. Scott Kelly
  • Twenty Thousand Hertz - Jai Berger

Best Reporting:

  • Bone Valley - Gilbert King, Kelsey Decker
  • Chameleon: Scam Likely - Yudhijit Bhattacharjee
  • Conviction: The Disappearance of Nuseiba Hasan - Habiba Nosheen
  • Taking on Putin - John Sweeney
  • The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment - Patrick Abboud
  • The Outlaw Ocean Podcast - Ian Urbina
  • Who Killed Daphne? - Stephen Grey

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction:

  • American Hostage - C.D. Carpenter
  • I Hear Fear - Jenny Deiker Restivo, Nathalie Chicha
  • Impact Winter - Travis Beacham
  • Last Known Position - Luke Passmore
  • Power Trip - Mary Hamilton, Cara Horner
  • The End Up - Will Weggel, Danny Luber
  • The Story Pirates Podcast - Minhdzuy Khorami, Mike Cabellon, Meghan O'Neill, Peter McNerney, Lee Overtree, Rachel Wenitsky, Ned Riseley

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction:

  • 12 Years That Shook the World - Erin Harper
  • Chameleon: WILD Boys - Sam Mullins
  • Death of an Artist - Helen Molesworth
  • Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez - Erick Galindo, Alejandro Mendoza
  • Into America - Trymaine Lee, Aisha Turner, Isabel Angell, Max Jacobs, Josh Sirotiak
  • MUBI Podcast - Rico Gagliano
  • We Were Three - Nancy Updike

Best Society and Culture Podcast:

  • Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis
  • Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez
  • In Those Genes Podcast
  • Into America
  • Love Right Now
  • The Sum of Us
  • Truth Be Told

Best Sports Podcast:

  • Choosing Sides: F1
  • Deep Left Field
  • Pink Card
  • Sports History This Week
  • The Lead
  • The Longest Game
  • Torched

Best True Crime Podcast

  • Conviction: The Disappearance of Nuseiba Hasan
  • Dateline: Missing in America
  • Death of an Artist
  • Queen of the Con
  • The Paddlefish Caviar Heist
  • Up and Vanished- The Trial of Ryan Duke
  • Wrongful Conviction

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast:

  • Are You Sleeping?
  • Back From Broken
  • Chiquis and Chill
  • Come As You Are
  • Dear Headspace
  • Navigating Narcissism
  • Room 5

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



