Cecil B. DeMille's THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH Debuts on Blu-ray March 30th

Legendary director Cecil B. DeMille's grand spectacle THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH arrives for the first time on Blu-ray as part of the Paramount Presents line on March 30, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

A two-time Academy Award-winner*-including Best Picture and Best Writing, Motion Picture Story-THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH captures the thrills, chills and exhilaration of the circus. Featuring three intertwining plotlines filled with romance and rivalry, DeMille's film includes spectacular action sequences, including a show-stopping train wreck. THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH also boasts a sensational cast, including Betty Hutton, Cornel Wilde, Charlton Heston, Dorothy Lamour, Gloria Grahame, and James Stewart.

Newly restored from a 4K scan of the original negative, this essential movie of the Golden Age of Hollywood packs action, romance, laughs and treachery into an epic only DeMille could create, resulting in one of 1952's biggest hits.

The limited-edition Paramount Presents Blu-ray Disc™ includes the newly restored film in collectible packaging with a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments. THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH Blu-ray also includes a new Filmmaker Focus with film historian Leonard Maltin, exploring the making of the film and its reception, as well as access to a Digital copy of the film.

This collectible line spans celebrated classics to film-lover favorites, each from the studio's renowned library. Every Paramount Presents release features never-before-seen bonus content and exclusive collectible packaging. There are 14 additional titles available in the Paramount Presents collection: Fatal Attraction, King Creole, To Catch a Thief, Flashdance, Days of Thunder, Pretty In Pink, Airplane!, Ghost, Roman Holiday, The Haunting, The Golden Child, Trading Places, The Court Jester and Elizabethtown.

