Catherine Cohen Makes Her Netflix Original Comedy Special Debut with THE TWIST…? SHE'S GORGEOUS.

Actress, comedian, and author Catherine Cohen makes her Netflix original comedy special debut in The Twist...? She's Gorgeous.

Catherine uses her musical expertise to hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life. Filmed at Joe's Pub in New York City, Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous. premieres globally on Netflix on March 15, 2022.

The Twist...? She's Gorgeous. is Directed and Executive Produced by Steve Brill. Catherine Cohen also serves as Executive Producer alongside Cait Taylor, Tony Hernandez, John Skidmore, and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell. The special also features Henry Koperski on the keys.

Catherine Cohen is a comedian, actress and writer based in New York City. She hosts a weekly cabaret show at Alan Cumming's iconic East Village venue, Club Cumming, and co-hosts the popular weekly podcast "Seek Treatment" with Pat Regan. Upcoming, Catherine will perform at Netflix's "Netflix is a Joke" festival this May in Los Angeles and will also be returning to the UK this month for a series of already sold-out shows.

In 2021, she starred in the comedic film "Dating and New York," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She also appeared in FX's critically acclaimed series "What We Do in the Shadows", Comedy Central's "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" and Disney + film "Home SWEET HOME Alone". Catherine recently wrapped filming the Freeform pilot based on Kristen Newman's memoir, "What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding."

Additional television and film credits include Michael Showalter's "Lovebirds," "Broad City," "High Maintenance," "Special," "Search Party," and "Difficult People." In 2019, Catherine won the coveted title of Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and will be returning to the festival this year.

Catherine is an accomplished author and published her first book with Knopf titled God I Feel Modern Tonight, a collection of comedic poetry. She has a regular column with W Magazine titled "Ask Catherine Cohen," and has also written pieces for GQ, Nylon, among other notable publications. She graduated from Princeton University with a degree in English and Theater.

