Cartoon Network Asia Pacific Greenlights New Season of LAMPUT

Lamput, the hilarious animated chase comedy, has been picked up for a third season by Cartoon Network and will run internationally on the channel in Asia Pacific and Latin America, and on Boomerang in EMEA.

The series - produced by Vaibhav Studios based in Mumbai, India - started life as batches of micro-shorts of about 15 seconds as well as shorts of up to two minutes. The new season will comprise a mixture of 21x5' and 21x2' episodes, and will roll out from early 2020.

Lamput is the ultimate in non-dialogue, slapstick chase animation. Lamput is a gooey orange substance that escaped from a secret laboratory. Two scientists, Specs Doc and Skinny Doc, are trying their best to catch him. But always a master of disguise, he escapes from right under their noses.

Vaibhav Kumaresh, creator of Lamput and founder of Vaibhav Studios, said: "It's great to know that the crazy adventures of Lamput will continue. And it's completely heartening to see the amazing viewership the show has received so far across the globe! Big thanks to everyone at Cartoon Network for all the support."

Lamput already has a devoted following. On YouTube, its clips have amassed 300 million views, as well as an additional 250 million views on Cartoon Network, POGO and the Cartoon Network Watch and Play app in Asia Pacific#. It has also scored several awards including the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best 2D Animation and the Best Animated FICCI Frames Awards in 2017 and 2018.

Leslie Lee, VP of Cartoon Network, Boomerang and POGO in Asia Pacific, added: "From their studio in Mumbai, Vaibhav and his team pour enormous amounts of energy into this creation and it's awesome to see the results. It's an excellent achievement for Lamput - a homegrown Indian series - to reach a global audience."

In Asia Pacific, Cartoon Network adopts a virtual studio model for its original animation projects, identifying creators, artists and studios from right around the region for global audiences. Other series in production include Monster Beach, which is expected to launch in late 2019.





Related Articles View More TV Stories