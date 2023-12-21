Carla Hall Sets CHASING FLAVOR Series on Max

The series begins on February 1.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time

Carla Hall Sets CHASING FLAVOR Series on Max

Celebrity chef and best-selling author Carla Hall takes viewers on a global adventure to explore the unexpected roots of popular dishes within today’s American food culture on the original Max series Chasing Flavor. Beginning on February 1st follow along as Carla’s curiosity about America’s most delicious dishes from chicken pot pie to ice cream leads her to Ghana, Italy, Turkey, and more.

Along the way, Carla traces the history and lineage of dishes, discovering the interconnected, international origins and cultures that paved the way for today’s American cuisine - because if you don’t know the history, then you don’t know the dish. Join Carla as she chases flavor across the globe to find out how it all comes together on the American plate.

“Chasing Flavor brings together so many of the things I am passionate about. It’s about food, and family, and sharing stories and history and travel. And more importantly, giving credit to the cultures that had a hand in a particular dish,” said Hall. “I’m really proud of this show. Everyone involved in making it, myself included, put their heart and souls into it. It was a wonderful adventure, and I can’t wait for others to share it.”

Throughout the six half-hour episodes, Carla dives into American classics from shrimp and grits to hot chicken, to barbeque, and more. On one episode, Carla is on an unexpected dairy adventure that takes her from the United States, to Italy, and to Turkey to discover the origins of ice cream. Stopping at the top ice cream spots in New York and Philadelphia, Carla learns the unique churning methods used to give the classic dessert its smooth, creamy texture. Then, in Italy Carla gets a lesson on the difference between ice cream and gelato, and in Turkey, Carla is like a kid again playing with her food as she uncovers a unique ingredient that gives ice cream its silkiness.

Carla’s travels do not end there as she goes on a TACO TRIP to Mexico and discovers how a vertical flame helped cultures collide to create tacos al pastor. She also explores how Jamaica helped to shape the flaky crust of chicken pot pie, and in Ghana, she gets a spicy taste of the roots of hot chicken with chef Eric Adjepong. With every bite in every country, Carla's journey highlights the influences that have shaped American cuisine.

Chasing Flavor is produced by Fremantle's Original Productions for Max.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disneys Christmas Parade Photo
Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disney's Christmas Parade

Check out photos from Disney's Christmas Day Parade, including the Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” performing “Friend Like Me,” with Michael James Scott as the Genie and Adi Roy as Aladdin. Ariana DeBose will be performing 'This Wish' from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish.”

2
Walter Murch, Kate Amend, Stephen Lovejoy To Be Honored By ACE Photo
Walter Murch, Kate Amend, Stephen Lovejoy To Be Honored By ACE

Kate Amend, ACE, and Walter Murch, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. Stephen Lovejoy, ACE will receive the ACE Heritage Award, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to advancing the image of the film editor, cultivating respect for the editing profession, and dedication to ACE.

3
THE HOLDOVERS Will Be Released on Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital This Season Photo
THE HOLDOVERS Will Be Released on Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital This Season

THE HOLDOVERS is now available to own on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital this holiday season. THE HOLDOVERS stars critically acclaimed actor Paul Giamatti (Sideways, American Splendor), alongside the remarkable Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, “Only Murders in the Building”) and Dominic Sessa in his feature film debut.

4
Television Academy Foundation Announces New Board Members Photo
Television Academy Foundation Announces New Board Members

The Television Academy Foundation named six new members to its board of directors: Jorge R. Gutierrez, Emmy and Annie Award-winning animation writer and director; Mina Lefevre, chief content officer of television at Trending; Brian O'Rourke, chief production officer at TBWAMedia Arts Lab; Kimberly Evans Paige, EVP, chief marketing officer, BET.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Carla Hall Sets CHASING FLAVOR Series on MaxCarla Hall Sets CHASING FLAVOR Series on Max
A Guide to THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Songs: What Was Cut & Added For the New Movie MusicalA Guide to THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Songs: What Was Cut & Added For the New Movie Musical
Devon Ross Shares 'Killer' New SingleDevon Ross Shares 'Killer' New Single
Niall Horan Takes THE VOICE Crown For Second Year in a RowNiall Horan Takes THE VOICE Crown For Second Year in a Row

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
ALADDIN
Ticket Central WONKA
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED